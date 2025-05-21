Why Jarajila Ward MCA NOOR FARAH picked up a knife and wreaked havoc at a Garissa restaurant - Fresh details emerge







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - New details have emerged regarding the disturbing knife incident involving Jarajila Ward MCA Noor Farah at a Garissa restaurant, which was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online.

According to a police update and statements from individuals close to the MCA, the incident reportedly stemmed from an earlier altercation in a nearby parking lot, where Farah was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified men.

The suspects are said to have fled into the restaurant shortly after the confrontation.

Sources now indicate that Farah picked up the knife from a nearby food vendor’s station and entered the restaurant in pursuit of the assailants, triggering widespread panic among diners.

No injuries were reported during the chaos.

Garissa Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit confirmed that investigators are reviewing the full footage, including the events leading up to the restaurant invasion, and are in the process of identifying the men involved in the initial scuffle.

The MCA is expected to be summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi