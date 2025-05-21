Why Jarajila Ward MCA NOOR FARAH picked up a knife and wreaked havoc at a Garissa restaurant - Fresh details emerge

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - New details have emerged regarding the disturbing knife incident involving Jarajila Ward MCA Noor Farah at a Garissa restaurant, which was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online.
According to a police update and statements from individuals
close to the MCA, the incident reportedly stemmed from an earlier altercation
in a nearby parking lot, where Farah was allegedly assaulted by three
unidentified men.
The suspects are said to have fled into the restaurant
shortly after the confrontation.
Sources now indicate that Farah picked up the knife from a
nearby food vendor’s station and entered the restaurant in pursuit of the
assailants, triggering widespread panic among diners.
No injuries were reported during the chaos.
Garissa Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit confirmed
that investigators are reviewing the full footage, including the events leading
up to the restaurant invasion, and are in the process of identifying the men
involved in the initial scuffle.
The MCA is expected to be summoned for questioning as part
of the ongoing investigation.
New details have emerged regarding the disturbing knife incident involving Jarajila Ward MCA Noor Farah at a Garissa restaurant, which was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online.— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 21, 2025
According to a police update and statements from individuals close to the MCA, the incident… pic.twitter.com/nX3YBYTsFH
Via Cyprian Nyakundi
0 Comments