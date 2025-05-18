“Milioni kumi ni taka taka kwangu,” ‘Pastor NG’ANG’A brags and dismisses Governor SAKAJA’s land rate arrears claim







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Controversial Neno Evangelism Centre founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a is once again in the spotlight, this time over alleged unpaid land rates to the Nairobi County Government.

The outspoken preacher confirmed receiving a notice from the county over the arrears but dismissed the concern with trademark bravado.

“Milioni kumi ni taka taka kwangu! Hiyo ni pesa ya kiatu tu,” he said, implying that Ksh. 10 million is a trivial amount to him.

Ng’ang’a maintained that he is not a defaulter, citing personal reasons for the delay in payment and asserting that the dues will be settled - on his terms.

“Hata kama watu wa devil worshippers wamekataa, mimi sijakataa,” he added.

His remarks come amid a wider clampdown by Nairobi County targeting rate defaulters.

Recently, the County clamped down on the Grand Lodge of East Africa’s Freemasons’ Hall in the CBD over land rate arrears totaling KSh19 million.

According to county data, of the 256,000 registered land parcels in Nairobi, only about 50,000 are up to date on payments, a worrying 20% compliance rate.

The County says it aims to recover up to KSh10 billion in outstanding dues.

Defaulters risk having their properties marked and clamped, with tenants advised to channel rent directly to the county’s revenue account until the arrears are cleared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST