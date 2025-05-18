Cry for justice after a young LADY was brutally assaulted by a man in Samburu and her face disfigured for refusing to get married to him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - A young lady from Samburu County is crying out for justice after she was viciously assaulted by a man said to be her jilted lover.

The attack, which left her with severe facial injuries, reportedly occurred after she declined the man's marriage proposal.

According to reports, the suspect confronted the victim and launched a brutal assault, disfiguring her face.

Shocking photos shared online reveal the extent of the injuries she sustained during the attack.

Despite the matter being reported to the police, the suspect remains at large, sparking public outrage and calls for immediate action by law enforcement agencies.

See photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST