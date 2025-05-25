Media personality Dr. OFWENEKE reveals three reasons why many women rush into marriage after his two failed marriages - ‘It’s not about love’







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Comedian and media personality Dr. Ofweneke, popularly known as Daktari wa Ndoa, has shared his perspective on why many women rush into marriage.

According to Ofweneke, external pressures, rather than love, often drive women to tie the knot.

“Some are pushed by family and friends constantly asking ‘utaolewa lini?’”

“Others feel like time is running out as they get older.”

“And then there’s peer pressure - seeing close friends settle down can make someone feel left behind,” he explained.

Ofweneke's insights are informed by his personal experiences.

He was previously married to gospel singer Nicah the Queen, with whom he separated in 2016.

In 2019, he introduced Christine Tenderess, to whom he proposed in 2021. The couple parted ways after three years.

Reflecting on his past relationships, Ofweneke has acknowledged that entering relationships without a solid foundation contributed to their breakdown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST