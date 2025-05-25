“Best Decision of My Life” - 34-Year-Old Gospel singer GUARDIAN ANGEL gushes over his wife ESTHER MUSILA as she turns 59







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Popular gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter, better known as Guardian Angel, has celebrated his wife Esther Musila’s 59th birthday, expressing that loving her was the best decision of his life.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 34-year-old singer, wrote, “My Queen just turned fifty nine years old. Loving you was the best decision of my life. May you crown the year with your goodness. I love you,”.

Esther responded to the post and thanked Guardian Angel for the birthday wishes, noting that this is the fifth year they are celebrating her birthday together.

She thanked Guardian for giving her life a new meaning and making her feel special and protected.

Despite facing online criticism, Guardian Angel, has consistently defended their relationship, emphasizing their mutual love and commitment.

The couple, known for their bold and unconventional love story, continue to inspire many with their unwavering bond despite their 25-year age gap.

