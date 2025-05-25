It’s not your responsibility to take care of your sick or elderly mother-in-law - Lady tells women in viral post.







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - A lady has stirred up social media after boldly declaring that it’s not a woman’s responsibility to care for her sick or elderly mother-in-law.

“Women, it is not your responsibility to take care of your aged/sick mother-in-law, just as it is not your husband's responsibility to send money to your family,” the lady by the name Na’ima Hudu posted on Sunday, May 25.

The statement quickly sparked a wave of reactions.

While some supported her view on setting clear marital boundaries, others criticized her stance, questioning her values and upbringing.

The viral post has reignited conversations around marriage expectations and the importance of understanding one’s partner before saying “I do.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST