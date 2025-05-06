Clout-chasing? MULAMWAH and RUTH K spotted together in Eldoret days after announcing break up (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Just days after publicly announcing their break-up, comedian Mulamwah and content creator, Ruth K, have been spotted together in Eldoret.

Ruth K was seen arriving in Eldoret with her son, Kalamwah, with Mulamwah sharing a photo of himself at a hotel in the same town.

The timing and location have left many online questioning the authenticity of their break-up, with some suggesting that their split may have been staged for publicity.

The apparent reunion has ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens, with some urging fans to stop interfering in celebrity relationships.

Many pointed out that couples often reconcile after fallouts, leaving those who took sides or criticized them looking foolish.

Meanwhile, the two remain tight-lipped about the current state of their relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST