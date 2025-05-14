Matatu driver killed in fatal crash while being chased by police for refusing to give out a bribe (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A tragic accident claimed the life of a matatu driver and left scores of passengers injured last month after a high-speed chase by traffic police, allegedly triggered by the driver’s refusal to give out a bribe.

The incident occurred along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

A passenger aboard the 33-seater matatu recounted that the vehicle was flagged down by two traffic police officers at Mtito Andei during a routine stop.

The matatu’s conductor attempted to negotiate a bribe to avoid a fine or detention, a common practice in Kenya’s public transport sector.

However, the negotiations broke down, and the driver, fearing repercussions, sped off.

What followed was a harrowing 15-kilometer chase as the police pursued the matatu at high speed.

The driver, in an attempt to evade the officers, lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Sadly, the driver died on the spot while several passengers sustained injuries, ranging from minor cuts to fractures, and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a shocking twist, the pursuing officers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The officers returned an hour later, claiming to assist the victims.

Despite the severity of the crash, no disciplinary action has been taken against the police officers involved in the chase.

The Kenyan DAILY POST