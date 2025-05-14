ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO breaks silence over online mockery - ‘I am enjoying it’







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, has finally broken his silence following days of online trolling by Kenyans.

The former Kiambu Governor has faced sharp criticism, especially from Gen Z Kenyans, who have questioned his qualifications to lead Kenya’s digital transformation and fashion sense.

The criticism escalated after Kabogo recently threatened to shut down platforms like TikTok and Twitter, accusing youth of misusing them to attack the Government.

Many Kenyans view his comments as out of touch with the realities of modern digital discourse.

Much of the backlash has centered on his perceived lack of ICT expertise and a now-viral photo of him in an outfit that drew widespread ridicule.

The photo shows the CS wearing a baggy white shirt, red necktie, tight brown khaki trousers, striped socks, and brown safari shoes.

It quickly became meme fodder, sparking countless jokes and fashion critiques across social media platforms.

After initially remaining silent, Kabogo addressed the trolling on Tuesday evening through his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I am enjoying it. If no one makes such, you need to be very worried,” he posted, suggesting that the trolling doesn’t faze him.

