ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO breaks silence over online mockery - ‘I am enjoying it’

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo, has finally broken his silence following days of online trolling by Kenyans.
The former Kiambu Governor has faced sharp criticism,
especially from Gen Z Kenyans, who have questioned his qualifications to lead
Kenya’s digital transformation and fashion sense.
The criticism escalated after Kabogo recently threatened to
shut down platforms like TikTok and Twitter, accusing youth of misusing them to
attack the Government.
Many Kenyans view his comments as out of touch with the
realities of modern digital discourse.
Much of the backlash has centered on his perceived lack of
ICT expertise and a now-viral photo of him in an outfit that drew widespread
ridicule.
The photo shows the CS wearing a baggy white shirt, red
necktie, tight brown khaki trousers, striped socks, and brown safari
shoes.
It quickly became meme fodder, sparking countless jokes and
fashion critiques across social media platforms.
After initially remaining silent, Kabogo addressed the
trolling on Tuesday evening through his X (formerly Twitter) account.
“I am enjoying it. If no one makes such, you need to be very
worried,” he posted, suggesting that the trolling doesn’t faze him.
