KDF officer STANLEY KOECH and his wife, JUDITH, welcome quadruplets - One boy and three girls (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier and his wife are over the moon as they embraced an exciting new chapter in their life, following the birth of quadruplets.

The three girls and one boy were safely delivered at Eldoret Regional Hospital.

Before being discharged from the hospital, the couple took heartwarming photos to capture the memorable moment.

The photos were shared on Kenya Defence Forces social media pages, leaving many in awe.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST