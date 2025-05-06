Detectives obtain CCTV images of MP CHARLES WERE’s assassin trailing him along Wabera Street while carrying a bag that contained the murder weapon (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Detectives investigating the brutal killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were have made a significant breakthrough after obtaining surveillance images of the suspected assassin trailing the legislator shortly before the murder.

The suspect, identified as William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, is reportedly affiliated with the notorious extremist group known as the Mujahidin gang, which maintains a strong presence in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

According to security sources, Shighali was captured on CCTV footage walking behind MP Were along Wabera Street in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), moments before the fatal shooting.

The footage, now in the hands of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), shows the suspect carrying a bag believed to have concealed the firearm used in the assassination.

MP Charles Were was gunned down in broad daylight in what authorities believe was a well-orchestrated hit.

The motive behind the murder is still under investigation, though detectives are following multiple leads, including possible political and criminal links.

See images of the suspect.

