





Thursday, May 8, 2025 - A man has left many stunned after sharing a video of himself partying at a club in the early hours of Saturday morning, only to lead a mass at church just hours later.

The Tiktok video shows him dancing and having a great time at a popular Nairobi nightclub at 2 AM.

With music blaring in the background, he is seen surrounded by friends, laughing, and fully immersed in the party atmosphere.

A few hours later, the same man was seen leading a church service.

Dressed in formal attire, he took to the pulpit with confidence and charisma.

The contrast between the man’s late-night partying and early morning devotion has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some have expressed admiration for his ability to balance such a "double life," while others have questioned whether it’s appropriate to engage in such contrasting activities.

Man shares video partying in a club at 2 AM and allows a lady to touch his ‘Mrija’, then leads a church service hours later pic.twitter.com/EB8CwGG9E6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

