Thursday, May 8, 2025 - A man has left many stunned after sharing a video of himself partying at a club in the early hours of Saturday morning, only to lead a mass at church just hours later.
The Tiktok video shows him dancing and having a great time
at a popular Nairobi nightclub at 2 AM.
With music blaring in the background, he is seen surrounded
by friends, laughing, and fully immersed in the party atmosphere.
A few hours later, the same man was seen leading a church
service.
Dressed in formal attire, he took to the pulpit with
confidence and charisma.
The contrast between the man’s late-night partying and early
morning devotion has sparked mixed reactions online.
Some have expressed admiration for his ability to balance
such a "double life," while others have questioned whether it’s
appropriate to engage in such contrasting activities.
Watch the video.
Man shares video partying in a club at 2 AM and allows a lady to touch his ‘Mrija’, then leads a church service hours later pic.twitter.com/EB8CwGG9E6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments