MAINA KAGENI shocks Kenyans after disclosing his first salary and his relationship with Billionaire SK MACHARIA







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Legendary radio host, Maina Kageni, has opened up about into his early career, revealing that his first job, and salary, came through a little-known family connection.

In a candid interview with a local media house, the Classic 105 morning show host recounted how, fresh out of high school in 1993, he landed his first job at his uncle SK Macharia’s company.

“I used to deal with receipts in a credit card company called Royal Card.”

“It belonged to SK Macharia, my uncle,” Maina shared.

“At the time, I think I earned Sh42, 000, and I had a company car. I had just finished high school.”

On the same breath, Kageni, who grew up in Nairobi, revealed that he did the GCSE curriculum, where History - especially the French Revolution - became his favorite subject.

He proudly mentioned that he ranked among the top five students nationally during his year.

“History was my favorite subject because we did the French Revolution.”

“By the way, I did the GCSE, and 8-4-4 wasn’t for me.”

“I was not wired for that kind of cramming.”

“My least favorite subject was Mathematics, and in GCSE, I was amongst the top 5 students in Kenya during my year,” Kageni said.

Despite his academic success, Maina’s university journey took an unexpected turn.

After traveling to the UK for further studies, he never actually joined university.

“My school fees got stuck between me and entertainment. I didn’t even attend,” he said with a chuckle.

This decision strained his relationship with his mother at the time, but today, she remains his closest confidant.

“Mom is my best friend,” he said warmly.

Maina is one of the highest paid radio presenters in Kenya but his revelation shows he is not new to big money as Ksh42K in 1993 was more than what MPs earned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST