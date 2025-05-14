A decent-looking Nairobi man (PICTURED) exposed as a serial con and thief! See what he has been doing to LADIES and other victims







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - A cunning man, identified only as Kelvin, has been exposed on social media after multiple individuals fell victim to his deceptive schemes in Nairobi.

In one incident, Kelvin met a seller of an electronic gadget at a city hotel, expressing interest in purchasing the item.

He handed the gadget to a waiter to have it charged, then excused himself, pretending to go to the washroom.

He shamelessly unplugged the device and vanished, leaving behind two fake phones.

On another occasion, Kelvin took a lady to a city entertainment joint, ordered food and drinks, and left without paying the bill.

The lady was forced to rely on well-wishers to settle the bill.

He also stole her phone during the incident.

See his photo below.

