Actress JACKIE MATUBIA opens up on failed marriages and desire to find love again - ‘Here are the qualities I want in a man’! See her LIST







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Actress and digital creator, Jackie Matubia, is no stranger to the limelight - especially when it comes to public conversations around her personal life.

The 34-year-old mother of two has peeled back the curtain to share one of her most intimate journeys - a two-year period of celibacy that helped her rediscover herself after two failed marriages.

“It took two years of celibacy for me to figure out what I need and want.”

“After two failed marriages, I realized I didn’t even know what I wanted in a man,” she shared.

Now, she’s open to love again, and she went ahead to list the qualities of her ideal partner.

“Tall, chocolate, with beards. Oh, I love a good beard!”

“Maybe even a silver fox vibe. But more than looks, I want someone who will love me, appreciate me, respect me, and, most importantly, adore me,” she declared.

Currently, she is riding high with her latest venture - The Mommy Club NBO - the Kenyan edition of the popular reality franchise.

“I manifested this!” she said.

“Back in 2023, I posted, ‘Mommy Club KE!’ and told everyone it was happening.”

“When the call came, I knew manifestation works.”

The show follows five well-to-do Nairobi mothers navigating motherhood, ambition, and glam, and for Jackie, it's more than a role- it’s real life.

On co-parenting, she admits it is not easy juggling fame with parenting.

“It’s not about you. It’s not about your partner. It’s about the kids.”

“If the father is willing to be in the child’s life, let him.”

“Kids need that connection.”

Adding; “I may win big as an actress but sometimes lose as a mom, my kids go to bed without me or wake up when I am not there.”

“That’s the hard truth about juggling everything. You win some; you lose some,” she added.

