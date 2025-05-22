LADY brags after her rich husband booked four economy seats for her after first and business class seats sold out (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - In a TikTok video that has quickly gone viral, content creator @suhajamilahh shared the extravagant gesture her husband made after discovering first-class and business-class seats were sold out.

Instead of settling for just one economy ticket, he booked four - ensuring his wife had all the space and comfort she desired.

The video shows her comfortably seated with empty seats on either side, which she confidently claimed as her own, placing her bags and personal items there as a show of ownership.

The gesture has sparked mixed reactions online with some praising the husband’s thoughtfulness and love, and others argued that a private jet would have been more ideal if the goal was to flaunt wealth.

LADY brags after her rich husband booked four economy seats for her after first and business class seats sold out pic.twitter.com/LBTaKY4wUU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST