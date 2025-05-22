AKOTHEE makes peace with her sister, CEBBIE KOKS, in emotional reconciliation letter - ‘You hurt me deeply but I have forgiven you’







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has made peace with her younger sister Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, better known as Cebbie Koks.

In a heartfelt open letter shared online, Akothee revealed she has chosen to forgive her sister - not because Cebbie apologized, but to free herself from emotional baggage.

“I want to walk into this new chapter without anger in my heart,” she wrote.

“Forgiveness is more for my peace than hers.”

The sisters’ fallout was a trending topic in 2022 after Cebbie allegedly claimed in leaked WhatsApp audio that Akothee was broke and faking her wealth.

This led to Akothee skipping Cebbie’s high-profile wedding in 2022 and deleting photos with her from social media.

Despite the pain, Akothee now says she wants to mend family ties - especially for their mother's sake.

“Our mother is aging, and her greatest joy is to see her children united,” she wrote.

Below is Akothee open letter to her sister.

