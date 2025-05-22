Trending! This beautiful and well-endowed LADY who hawks in the streets has wowed netizens – Kazi ni Kazi (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A video of a beautiful, curvy lady hawking bread by the roadside has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the lady was seated beside neatly arranged loaves while casually scrolling through her phone.

Netizens have praised her determination to earn an honest living, contrasting her choice with the growing trend of young women seeking financial gain through relationships with wealthy older men.

Many see her as a refreshing example of dignity, hard work, and self-respect.

Her actions have inspired admiration, with many lauding her as a positive role model for young women striving to succeed without compromising their values.

Watch the video below.

This beautiful and well-endowed LADY who hawks in the streets has wowed netizens – Kazi ni Kazi pic.twitter.com/vEbeOCxN6Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST