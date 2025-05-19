Nigerian prophet who predicted RUTO’s win in 2022 issues fresh warning ahead of 2027 elections - ‘I pity Ruto’







Monday, May 19, 2025 - President William Ruto’s re-election bid is under threat, according to Nigerian Prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, who previously claimed to have foretold Ruto’s rise to power, now says the President has only a 15% chance of winning the 2027 election.

In a statement, Ayodele pointed to the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the beginning of Ruto’s political decline.

He warned that ongoing internal battles and youth dissatisfaction could lead to Ruto’s rejection.

“I pity Ruto; his time is almost up,” Ayodele stated.

“The youth will reject him, and if he doesn’t change course, they will disgrace him out of office.”

Ayodele also advised Gachagua, who was impeached last year, to pray against physical and spiritual attacks.

He stressed that Ruto’s failure to reconcile with his former deputy could result in further political setbacks.

“Ruto must not sleep if he wants to win. What I see ahead will shock him if he doesn’t wake up,” Ayodele warned.

The popular cleric referenced a 2023 video where he cautioned that if Gachagua fell, Ruto would follow.

He also reiterated a June 2024 prophecy following anti-Finance Bill protests, urging Ruto to retrace his steps.

“The message is from God. Ruto still has time to turn things around—if he listens,” Ayodele added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST