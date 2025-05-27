Just like RITA WAENI’s case, a man is luring LADIES on dating sites and killing them! Details emerge after he killed a college lady during the first date







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Social media is awash with a heartbreaking story of a young South African lady who was brutally murdered after being lured to a date by an unidentified man she met on Tinder - a popular dating site.

The middle-aged lady was last seen entering a white Volkswagen Polo driven by the man believed to have killed her.

Her lifeless body was later discovered dumped at a secluded site, just hours after she met her killer.

What makes the case even more chilling is the pattern emerging behind the alleged killer’s behavior.

Reports indicate that the man uses dating sites to prey on unsuspecting women, luring them with charm and displays of wealth.

He is said to frequently hire luxury vehicles, including high-end models like the VW Polo seen in this case, to create a false impression of affluence and credibility.

He also avoids video calls, a red flag that some of his victims ignore.

This latest case from South Africa is similar to that of Rita Waeni, young Kenyan woman who was brutally murdered in early 2024 at an Airbnb along Thika Road.

Like the South African victim, Rita was also lured through social media by a man who concealed his identity and intentions.

Both tragedies highlight a growing crisis across the continent: the exploitation of online dating platforms by predators who target vulnerable women under the guise of romantic interest.