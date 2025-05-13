Ruthless Revenge!! Woman narrates how she married her ex-husband side chick’s lover after exposing their affair - Fear women







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Social media users have been left stunned after a 36-year-old woman shared a jaw-dropping story about how she met her current husband.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, the woman detailed how her ex-husband’s infidelity led her not only to end her marriage but also to find love in the most unusual manner.

According to her, the saga began when she discovered her then-husband was having an affair with another woman.

Instead of confronting him directly, she decided to investigate the other woman involved.

To her surprise, she found out that the woman was also married and living not too far away.

Fueled by betrayal, she approached the woman’s husband and exposed the affair.

This revelation reportedly led to the breakdown of both marriages.

But the real twist came afterward: with both of their relationships in ruins, the woman fell in love with her ex-husband’s side chick’s lover.

They have now been married for 9 years.

See the trending post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST