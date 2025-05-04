KAMENE GORO’s husband, DJ BONEZ, hospitalized due to liver-related illness caused by alcoholism







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - DJ Bonez, the husband of former Kiss FM presenter, Kamene Goro, has been hospitalized due to a liver-related illness believed to be caused by prolonged alcohol consumption.

The renowned DJ, known for his energetic performances and vibrant lifestyle, has reportedly been battling health complications stemming from his drinking habits.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed that DJ Bonez was admitted to a Nairobi hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain and jaundice, symptoms commonly associated with liver distress.

Reports suggest that Kamene has abandoned her husband as he battles the life-threatening disease.

According to close sources, Kamene had warned Bonez several times about his drinking habits and urged him to seek a healthier lifestyle.

The strain appears to have taken a toll on Kamene, who reportedly felt her advise and efforts were falling on deaf ears.

Despite her previous public expressions of love and loyalty to DJ Bonez, insiders claim she is now focusing on her own well-being and stepping back from what has become a deeply challenging situation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023 in a highly publicized wedding, had been seen as a power pair in Nairobi’s social circles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST