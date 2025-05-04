STEPHANIE NGUNJIRI opens up on why she dumped scammer and self-proclaimed billionaire KENYAN PRINCE!







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Content creator Stephanie Ngunjiri has opened up about her decision to end her relationship with alleged scammer Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince.

In a candid statement, Stephanie revealed that infidelity and lack of accountability were the final straws.

“He cheated on me, and when I confronted him about it, he became petty and dismissive,” she shared.

Despite investing emotionally in the relationship, she said she came to terms with the reality that she was with someone unwilling to take responsibility for his actions.

“I chose peace over pretense,” she added.

Following the split, Stephanie scrubbed all photos of the two from her social media pages and posted a brief parting message: “It was nice meeting you.”

Omosa also deleted their pictures and replaced them with a broken heart emoji.

The breakup comes shortly after Omosa, who has been linked to the infamous 'wash wash' scam, publicly humiliated Stephanie during an interview on Oga Obinna’s show.

In the now-viral clip, Omosa boasted about sleeping with his former best friend’s girlfriend - all while Stephanie sat next to him.

