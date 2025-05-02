SHOCKING DETAILS emerge that slain Kasipul MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO once faked his death to avoid debt collectors! His real name is SOSPETER JUMA







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged concerning the shady character of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo, who was shot dead by an assassin near City Mortuary.

Reports indicate that Ong’ondo once took a loan from a bank and disappeared to Meru for years, where he settled down and forged his identity.

When debt collectors came looking for him, his family showed them a death certificate in his name and the grave of a relative.

While in Meru, he befriended Tigania East MP, Mpuru Aburi, and together, they mobilized for ODM.

By the time he resurfaced in Kasipul to seek the MP seat, he had changed his name from Sospeter Juma (his real name) to Charles Ong’ondo.

