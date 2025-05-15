BEWARE! NTSA issues warning against ongoing online scam targeting unsuspecting Kenyans







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned Kenyans against sharing personal information with a fraudulent TikTok account impersonating the agency.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 15th, NTSA clarified that it does not operate a TikTok account and disassociated itself from the account named “ntsaknya,” which has attracted over 8,600 followers.

According to the authority, the account falsely claims to offer NTSA services and is being operated by unknown individuals with the intent to deceive and potentially defraud the public.

“NTSA cautions members of the public about a fake TikTok account.”

“The Authority only communicates through its official platforms: X (@ntsa_kenya), Facebook (NTSA Kenya), YouTube (NTSA_Kenya), and its website,” the statement read.

NTSA warned that any individuals approached through the fake account should refrain from engaging and report the incident to the nearest police station.

“Do not share personal information or make any transactions via this platform.”

“All NTSA services and payments are strictly conducted through the eCitizen portal,” the agency emphasized.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and help report any suspicious online activity claiming affiliation with NTSA to curb digital fraud and misinformation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST