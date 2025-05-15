BEWARE! NTSA issues warning against ongoing online scam targeting unsuspecting Kenyans

Thursday, May 15, 2025 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned Kenyans against sharing personal information with a fraudulent TikTok account impersonating the agency.
In a statement released on Thursday, May 15th,
NTSA clarified that it does not operate a TikTok account and disassociated
itself from the account named “ntsaknya,” which has attracted over 8,600
followers.
According to the authority, the account falsely claims to
offer NTSA services and is being operated by unknown individuals with the
intent to deceive and potentially defraud the public.
“NTSA cautions members of the public about a fake TikTok
account.”
“The Authority only communicates through its official
platforms: X (@ntsa_kenya), Facebook (NTSA Kenya), YouTube (NTSA_Kenya), and
its website,” the statement read.
NTSA warned that any individuals approached through the fake
account should refrain from engaging and report the incident to the nearest
police station.
“Do not share personal information or make any transactions
via this platform.”
“All NTSA services and payments are strictly conducted
through the eCitizen portal,” the agency emphasized.
The public has been urged to remain vigilant and help report
any suspicious online activity claiming affiliation with NTSA to curb digital
fraud and misinformation.
