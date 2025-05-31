A motorist records a drunk traffic police officer - He was heavily intoxicated while on duty (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - A video has surfaced on social media showing a traffic police officer visibly intoxicated while on duty, sparking widespread outrage and calls for immediate disciplinary action.

The footage, recorded by a concerned motorist, captures the uniformed officer struggling to maintain his balance, slurring his speech, and exhibiting clear signs of alcohol intoxication.

The incident is reported to have taken place along one of Nairobi's major roads.

The officer had flagged down the motorist-allegedly in an attempt to solicit a bribe.

However, instead of complying, the motorist confronted the officer, demanding accountability.

The confrontation appeared to startle the officer, who fled the scene before the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

A motorist records a drunk traffic police officer - He was heavily intoxicated while on duty pic.twitter.com/noKczUxcVm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2025

