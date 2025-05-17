It’s Over! Medical Doctor MUSSA LENYUMPA dumps Nominated Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN after discovering that she is 10 years older than him and a serial cheater-Infected him with STDS

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - The engagement between nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and Medical Doctor Mussa Lenyumpa has come to a dramatic end-less than a year after their colorful traditional wedding ceremony.
The breakup, first publicly acknowledged by Senator
Lemaletian in a statement shared on her social media platforms, was attributed
to “cultural reasons.”
She claimed that Samburu
elders, after conducting a mandatory background check on her fiancé, had
advised her to end the relationship.
“I respect the wisdom of our elders. Their guidance is
sacred in Samburu culture,” she wrote.
But shortly after her statement, a different version of
events emerged from blogger
Aoko Otieno, who
challenged the Senator’s claims and accused her of manipulating the narrative.
According to Aoko, it was Mussa Lenyumpa- born in 1999 - who called off the
engagement, after
allegedly discovering that the Senator had lied to him about her age.
Aoko claimed that Lemaletian told Mussa she was 28 years old, but he later found out she was a decade older.
“It’s the boy who called off the engagement. But because he
is young and has no public influence, the Senator is trying to control the
story,” Aoko posted.
What further fueled the online storm were receipts shared on social media
reportedly showing the amount of dowry that was refunded after the engagement
ended.
While Lemaletian initially claimed the refund amounted to Ksh 100,000,
the documents shared online indicate the actual figure was Ksh 474,000 -
raising eyebrows and questions.
Aoko also posted a video of the Senator placing a ring on
Mussa’s finger, saying, “Nipate umetoa’’.
The video, along with the dowry receipts, has sparked debate across social media, with users split between defending the young doctor and criticizing the Senator for alleged dishonesty.
Hii poko ODM nominated kwa Senate, ati Youth Rep,— Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) May 17, 2025
Paid this Blog to claim she returned Bride price after Samburu elders did a background check on her fiance
Uwongo!
1. She lied that she's 28. Only for the hubby, who is born 99' to find out she's ten years older than him… pic.twitter.com/Dhd0BXeNp9
