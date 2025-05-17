It’s Over! Medical Doctor MUSSA LENYUMPA dumps Nominated Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN after discovering that she is 10 years older than him and a serial cheater-Infected him with STDS







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - The engagement between nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and Medical Doctor Mussa Lenyumpa has come to a dramatic end-less than a year after their colorful traditional wedding ceremony.

The breakup, first publicly acknowledged by Senator Lemaletian in a statement shared on her social media platforms, was attributed to “cultural reasons.”

She claimed that Samburu elders, after conducting a mandatory background check on her fiancé, had advised her to end the relationship.

“I respect the wisdom of our elders. Their guidance is sacred in Samburu culture,” she wrote.

But shortly after her statement, a different version of events emerged from blogger Aoko Otieno, who challenged the Senator’s claims and accused her of manipulating the narrative.

According to Aoko, it was Mussa Lenyumpa- born in 1999 - who called off the engagement, after allegedly discovering that the Senator had lied to him about her age.

Aoko claimed that Lemaletian told Mussa she was 28 years old, but he later found out she was a decade older.

“It’s the boy who called off the engagement. But because he is young and has no public influence, the Senator is trying to control the story,” Aoko posted.

What further fueled the online storm were receipts shared on social media reportedly showing the amount of dowry that was refunded after the engagement ended.

While Lemaletian initially claimed the refund amounted to Ksh 100,000, the documents shared online indicate the actual figure was Ksh 474,000 - raising eyebrows and questions.

Aoko also posted a video of the Senator placing a ring on Mussa’s finger, saying, “Nipate umetoa’’.

The video, along with the dowry receipts, has sparked debate across social media, with users split between defending the young doctor and criticizing the Senator for alleged dishonesty.

Hii poko ODM nominated kwa Senate, ati Youth Rep,



Paid this Blog to claim she returned Bride price after Samburu elders did a background check on her fiance



Uwongo!



1. She lied that she's 28. Only for the hubby, who is born 99' to find out she's ten years older than him… pic.twitter.com/Dhd0BXeNp9 — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) May 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST