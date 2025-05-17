Drama as Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN calls off engagement and returns dowry - Read her statement!







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian has officially called off her engagement and returned dowry, citing cultural protocols and a background check conducted by family elders.

In October 2024, Lemaletian had joyfully announced her engagement during a traditional ceremony, referring to her fiancé as “a fine top brain.”

However, the Senator has released a statement revealing that her elders had followed Samburu traditions and conducted a thorough background check - only to disapprove of the union.

"The due procedure of the Samburu culture is that a background check must be conducted before the marriage.”

“And so it was, and THOROUGHLY," she stated, clarifying that the relationship had been formally ended in January 2025 and the Ksh 100,000 dowry returned.

“Allegations that I was married are false and unfounded, and I shall also not be married to that person whatsoever,” she added.

Lemaletian praised her elders for stepping in as protectors and guides, expressing that their wisdom mirrored what her late father would have offered.

She also urged the public to respect her family’s privacy.

Below is her full statement.

