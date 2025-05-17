RAILA’s former chief agent SAITABAO OLE KANCHORY dumped his wife for Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN and went broke financing her lifestyle - Details emerge







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s former chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory reportedly had an affair with nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian that led to the collapse of his marriage.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, the once-influential lawyer and political strategist was “swimming in money” during the last election, when the state funded Raila’s presidential bid.

Instead of channeling the funds to where they were most needed, such as paying grassroots agents, Kanchory used the money to bankroll Hezena’s opulent lifestyle.

Aoko alleges that Kanchory not only financed Lemaletian’s lifestyle but also played a key role in lobbying for her nomination to the Senate.

But the romance didn’t last.

After the campaigns ended, Kanchory reportedly went broke.

He was forced to shut down his law firm along Ngong Road after running into severe financial trouble

His residential property was also auctioned after failing to repay a loan.

Hezena is said to have dumped Kanchory after cash dried up.

It’s said that Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina stepped in to mediate and helped broker a reconciliation between Kanchory and his estranged wife, after the fallout with Lemaletian.

The Kenyan DAILY POST