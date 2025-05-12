IG DOUGLAS KANJA reveals ethnic composition of Kenya’s Police Force - KALENJINS and KIKUYUS dominate!

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has presented the ethnic breakdown of the National Police Service (NPS) to the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration.
The data reveals notable disparities in ethnic
representation across Kenya’s police ranks.
Here is the ethnic composition of the NPS by number of
officers:
Kalenjin: 20,834
Kikuyu: 17,332
Luhya: 8,873
Luo: 8,825
Kamba: 8,662
Kisii: 6,228
Meru: 5,873
Somali: 4,270
Maasai: 2,490
Turkana: 1,743
Rabai: 371
Oromo: 329
Rendille: 271
Taveta: 250
Makonde: 4
Dorobo: 3
Indian: 2
