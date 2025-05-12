IG DOUGLAS KANJA reveals ethnic composition of Kenya’s Police Force - KALENJINS and KIKUYUS dominate!







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has presented the ethnic breakdown of the National Police Service (NPS) to the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration.

The data reveals notable disparities in ethnic representation across Kenya’s police ranks.

Here is the ethnic composition of the NPS by number of officers:

Kalenjin: 20,834

Kikuyu: 17,332

Luhya: 8,873

Luo: 8,825

Kamba: 8,662

Kisii: 6,228

Meru: 5,873

Somali: 4,270

Maasai: 2,490

Turkana: 1,743

Rabai: 371

Oromo: 329

Rendille: 271

Taveta: 250

Makonde: 4

Dorobo: 3

Indian: 2

The Kenyan DAILY POST