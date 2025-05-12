See the face of the KIKUYU man suspected to have killed the late Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE, he was arrested at a lodging along the Kenya - Tanzania border (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a key suspect linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Kuria, also known as “Kush,” was apprehended in Isebania, a town near the Kenya-Tanzania border, as he attempted to flee the country.

Reports indicate that Kuria had trailed the MP before ambushing and fatally shooting him at a traffic light along Ngong Road.

After the incident, he reportedly fled to Mihango, where he disposed of the murder weapon.

He then used a motorbike to escape to Narok before boarding a public service vehicle to Isebania.

Authorities say Kuria booked a lodging in the border town and began coordinating an escape plan with a relative in Tanzania.

His location was discovered through intercepted communications between him and other suspects already in custody.

Kuria was arrested alongside another individual in Isebania.

They were arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts on Monday.

See photos of the key suspect in the brutal murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST