GACHAGUA reveals shocking reason why President RUTO chose ETHEKON for IEBC chair over CHARLES NYACHAE







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President William Ruto blocked the appointment of Charles Nyachae as the next chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during an interview with Egesa FM on Monday, Gachagua claimed that the IEBC Selection Panel had submitted two names - Charles Nyachae and Erastus Edung Ethekon - for nomination.

However, Ruto reportedly bypassed Nyachae due to a long-standing grudge against the Kisii community.

“The President does not wish the Kisii community well.”

“Nyachae was the preferred candidate due to his credentials, but Ruto rejected him,” Gachagua stated.

According to the former DP, the alleged animosity stems from an incident during the 2007 General Election when Ruto reportedly clashed with the late political veteran Simeon Nyachae in South Mugirango.

“He still harbors anger toward the community because Nyachae beat him up back then,” he added.

Gachagua also suggested that Ethekon’s nomination is politically motivated to favor Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Ethekon previously worked under Josphat Nanok, Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Despite these claims, Gachagua expressed confidence in defeating Ruto in 2027, insisting that “IEBC does not decide winners, Kenyans do.”

