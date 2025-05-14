A Boda Boda rider who ferried assassins behind the late Kasipul MP, CHARLES WERE’s murder arrested and reveals the amount of money he was paid (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - In an intelligence-led operation, detectives have apprehended Amos Barasa Kasili at Kibera Darajani area, linking him to the tragic shooting of the late Kasipul MP, Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, which occurred on April 30th, 2025.

This arrest follows a thorough investigation that forensically connected Barasa to the main suspects and placed him at the crime scene on that fateful day.

It was revealed that Barasa served as the rider of the motorcycle with registration number KMFZ 413W, a Bajaj Boxer, which the assailants used to trail the MP's vehicle and later as a getaway bike after the attack.

Upon his arrest, Barasa was found in possession of the motorcycle in question.

Investigations uncovered that Barasa is a habitual criminal who masquerades as a Boda Boda operator, often collaborating with armed criminal gangs during their operations.

During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the crime, revealing that he had been engaged by the main actors and received a payment of Ksh. 50,000 as part of his compensation.

Additionally, the motorcycle recovered from Barasa matches the description of the bike captured on CCTV footage near Parliament, which was seen trailing the late MP's vehicle.

Profiling the suspect revealed his extensive criminal background, including previous incarceration at Industrial Area Prison, where he encountered some of the individuals involved in this heinous act.

Barasa is currently being processed for arraignment as investigations continue, with authorities committed to ensuring that justice is served.

The Kenyan DAILY POST