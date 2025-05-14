A Boda Boda rider who ferried assassins behind the late Kasipul MP, CHARLES WERE’s murder arrested and reveals the amount of money he was paid (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - In an intelligence-led operation, detectives have apprehended Amos Barasa Kasili at Kibera Darajani area, linking him to the tragic shooting of the late Kasipul MP, Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, which occurred on April 30th, 2025.
This arrest follows a thorough investigation that
forensically connected Barasa to the main suspects and placed him at the crime
scene on that fateful day.
It was revealed that Barasa served as the rider of the
motorcycle with registration number KMFZ 413W, a Bajaj Boxer, which the
assailants used to trail the MP's vehicle and later as a getaway bike after the
attack.
Upon his arrest, Barasa was found in possession of the
motorcycle in question.
Investigations uncovered that Barasa is a habitual criminal
who masquerades as a Boda Boda operator, often collaborating with armed
criminal gangs during their operations.
During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the
crime, revealing that he had been engaged by the main actors and received a
payment of Ksh. 50,000 as part of his compensation.
Additionally, the motorcycle recovered from Barasa matches
the description of the bike captured on CCTV footage near Parliament, which was
seen trailing the late MP's vehicle.
Profiling the suspect revealed his extensive criminal
background, including previous incarceration at Industrial Area Prison, where
he encountered some of the individuals involved in this heinous act.
Barasa is currently being processed for arraignment as investigations continue, with authorities committed to ensuring that justice is served.
