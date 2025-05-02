I am no longer married to him - ELIZABETH MUENI, the lady who was caught by her estranged husband in a lodging with NAWASSCO Managing Director JAMES NG’ANG’A speaks







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Elizabeth Mueni, a customer care officer at Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company Limited (Nawassco), is embroiled in a scandal after she was caught in a hotel room with her boss, James Ng’ang’a, the Managing Director of the company.

Mueni’s estranged husband, Duncan Mwangi, stormed into the hotel room on April 17th, 2025, at night after receiving a tip-off and caught them red-handed.

Mueni now claims she was no longer living with Mwangi and had rented her own house.

She accused him of persistent abuse, alleging that she had reported him to several police stations, but no action had been taken.

In March this year, Mueni said Mwangi assaulted her, pulling her hair so violently that one side of her head was left bald.

She filed a report at Mwariki Police Station.

According to Mueni, her father was also assaulted by Mwangi in 2019.

“What kind of man beats his father-in-law?” she asked.

She also accused Mwangi of infidelity and claims she had photographs to prove that he was engaging in extra-marital affairs.

“Why is he still following me if we no longer live together? I am in my own space. If I were to follow him, I would uncover much worse stuff,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST