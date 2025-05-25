“I cannot give a nomination ticket to a class 2 dropout” - GACHAGUA hits back at singer NGARUIYA JUNIOR after he dumped DCP party and pledged his support for KINDIKI (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded fiercely to gospel singer and political hopeful Ngaruiya Junior, following his dramatic exit from the Democratic for the Citizens Party (DCP) and subsequent pledge of allegiance to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President William Ruto.

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a County, Gachagua dismissed Ngaruiya’s political ambitions, stating that he was never under consideration for a party ticket.

The former DP took a swipe at the singer’s education level, claiming he dropped out of school in Standard 2, and therefore lacked the qualifications to lead.

“How can I give a nomination ticket to someone who dropped out in Class 2? Let’s be serious. Leadership requires brains and substance,” Gachagua said.

Ngaruiya Junior had earlier accused Gachagua of political favoritism, alleging that the DCP ticket had already been "pre-decided" ahead of the 2027 elections.

He cited this as his reason for abandoning Gachagua and shifting support to Kindiki.

Gachagua also used the opportunity to urge Mount Kenya residents to elect quality leaders, criticizing what he termed as “blind loyalty” among the current crop of politicians in the region.

Watch the video.

"Kuna msanii alienda kunishtaki kwa Mr. Yes Sir ati nilisema siwezi mpatia tikiti ya DCP, ni kweli. Sasa mtu ya Std 2 atapewa tikiti awakilishe nani bunge?"- Gachagua lectures Ngaruiya! pic.twitter.com/Czn7Chestr — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST