WASALITI!!… GACHAGUA calls on Mt. Kenya residents to boycott SAMIDOH and all KIKUYU musicians who visited DP KINDIKI







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stirred controversy by calling on Mt. Kenya residents to boycott Kikuyu musicians who recently paid a courtesy call on Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking in Murang’a on Sunday, May 25th, Gachagua alleged that community elders were angered by the artists' visit, interpreting it as a betrayal.

He claimed the musicians were paid Ksh50,000 each to visit Kindiki at his Karen residence on Friday, March 23rd.

Among those who attended the meeting were Samidoh Muchoki, Karangu Muraya, Ben Githae, Jose Gatutura, DJ Fatxo, Sammy Irungu, Martin Wajanet, and Ngaruiya Junior.

“The elders agreed we should stop listening to their songs. Entertainment joints should also stop hosting them.”

“If they don’t, customers should walk out. People should unfollow them on social media,” Gachagua said.

Kindiki said that the musicians had visited him seeking Government help to eliminate exploitative cartels in the music industry.

“Leaders who have used musicians for personal praise songs or divisive content in exchange for small handouts will naturally oppose this shift,” Kindiki remarked.