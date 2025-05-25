Reformed slay queen turned minister, MARY LINCOLN, hosts first service at her newly-launched church in Ruiru - Do you remember her leaked private PHOTOs?







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has officially stepped into full-time ministry, hosting the first-ever service at her newly-launched church in Ruiru.

The service drew a sizeable congregation, including friends, family, and supporters, marking a significant turning point in her life and spiritual journey.

Mary Lincoln, once known for her glamorous lifestyle and controversial headlines, has in recent years embraced a new path rooted in faith and redemption.

She repented and issued a public apology after her private photos leaked online.

She has since stepped away from the public limelight to concentrate on her church ministry.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST