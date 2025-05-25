Reformed slay queen turned minister, MARY LINCOLN, hosts first service at her newly-launched church in Ruiru - Do you remember her leaked private PHOTOs?

Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has officially stepped into full-time ministry, hosting the first-ever service at her newly-launched church in Ruiru.
The service drew a sizeable congregation, including friends,
family, and supporters, marking a significant turning point in her life and
spiritual journey.
Mary Lincoln, once known for her glamorous lifestyle and
controversial headlines, has in recent years embraced a new path rooted in
faith and redemption.
She repented and issued a public apology after her private
photos leaked online.
She has since stepped away from the public limelight to
concentrate on her church ministry.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
