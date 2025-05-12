How Homa Bay Deputy Governor JOSEPH MAGWANGA survived an assassination attempt







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga narrowly escaped a suspected assassination attempt on Sunday night, May 11th, 2025.

His official vehicle was ambushed near his home in Kabuor Village, Kasipul constituency, around 9 p.m., though he was not in the car at the time.

Magwanga had switched vehicles after reportedly receiving intel that he was being followed.

His security detail, riding in the official car, exchanged gunfire with the attackers.

No injuries were reported.

Police have launched investigations to determine the identity and motive of the assailants.

This comes just days after politician Philip Aroko, who has declared his interest in the Kasipul MP seat, raised concerns over Homa Bay’s deteriorating security and toxic political climate.

