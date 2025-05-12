Flying coffins?? The moment a chopper ferrying Gender Cabinet Secretary HANNA CHEPTUMO struggled to take off (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A tense moment unfolded in Torongo, Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, after a Bell 407 GX helicopter, registered as 5Y-PHL, struggled to take off while carrying Gender Cabinet Secretary, Hanna Cheptumo, along with other passengers.

The incident, which occurred during an official trip, raised concerns about aviation safety and sparked discussions on social media.

The helicopter, operated by a local aviation company, experienced difficulties during its takeoff attempt.

The chopper appeared to struggle with lift, causing anxiety among those onboard and onlookers.

A post on X by former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban captured the moment, describing it as an "anxious takeoff" and sharing a video of the chopper in question.

The exact cause of the struggle remains unclear, with possibilities ranging from mechanical issues, environmental factors like high altitude, or overloading being speculated.

Watch the video.

Flying coffins???The moment a chopper ferrying Gender Cabinet Secretary HANNA CHEPTUMO struggled to take off pic.twitter.com/2p5EzodtPe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST