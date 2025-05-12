PHOTO of the ill-fated Uppercut matatu conductor who died in Nyeri accident as a cyclist recounts how he bullied him on the road







Monday, May 12, 2025 - On Sunday, May 11th, 2025, tragedy struck along the Nyeri-Nairobi Highway when Kasarani-based flashy matatu dubbed 'Uppercut,' overturned, leading to the death of its conductor.

The conductor was reportedly hanging dangerously from the vehicle's door at the time of the accident, crushing him to death.

A cyclist has come forward, recounting how he had been bullied by the same conductor on the road.

According to the cyclist, the conductor had a history of aggressive behavior towards other road users, often engaging in harassment.

The cyclist's testimony sheds light on the conductor's conduct prior to the fatal accident.

