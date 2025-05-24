LADY reveals what a man told her on their first date that made her fall in love with him instantly (LOOK)

Saturday, May 24,
2025 - A lady has caused a buzz on social media after woman sharing the
interesting remark a man on their first date that made her fall head over heels
for him.
In a post that’s gone viral, she wrote:
“I went on a date with a guy yesterday, and we were having a
great conversation.”
“Midway through, he said, ‘I’ll marry a woman my family
doesn’t like, just so they won’t come to my house at all.’”
“And I fell in love immediately.”
She explained her reaction, saying;
“He’s exactly the kind of man a woman like me, who values
personal space and firm boundaries, would want as a husband.”
Well, sometimes, it’s the boldest honesty that wins hearts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments