Grandpa got married!! Elderly mzungu struggles to keep up with his young African bride as they take over the dancefloor (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A wedding celebration has captured the attention of social media users after a video surfaced showing an elderly mzungu attempting to dance at a vibrant night party, following his marriage to a significantly younger African bride.

The couple, whose relationship has already stirred online buzz due to their striking age difference, were seen celebrating with friends and family at what appeared to be a traditional wedding after-party.

The mzungu groom, dressed in an African outfit, bravely joined the dance floor, where the energy was high.

Despite his visible struggle to keep up with the fast-paced Afro-beat rhythm and infectious dance moves of the younger crowd, the groom’s efforts were met with cheers, laughter, and encouragement.

His newly-wed wife danced energetically, occasionally guiding him as they took over the dance floor.

Watch the video.

The father of the bride is the one I would have arrested. Very embarrassing.. pic.twitter.com/r7iYcoLlo1 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST