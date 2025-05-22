Comedian OGA OBINNA confirms GACHAGUA has fulfilled his Ksh 500K pledge – ‘He’s indeed a truthful man’







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality Oga Obinna has confirmed receiving Ksh 500,000 from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to sponsor 300 fans for his upcoming comedy show.

Gachagua made the promise recently when Obinna interviewed him on his YouTube channel from his Wamunyoro residence.

Taking to social media, Obinna revealed that the former DP had fulfilled his pledge to buy tickets for 300 attendees.

“I want to confirm that I have received Ksh 500,000 from Rigathi Gachagua to sponsor 300 people for my comedy show,” Obinna said.

“Riggy G is a man of his word - when he promises, he delivers.”

The comedian praised Gachagua’s integrity, contrasting it with the behavior of many other politicians.

“Most politicians don’t keep their promises. I want them to emulate Gachagua,” he added.

The gesture has sparked reactions online, with many lauding the former DP’s support for local talent and entertainment.

Obinna’s show is expected to attract a large crowd, thanks in part to this endorsement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST