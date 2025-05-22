





Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A recent video of celebrated Kenyan singer and actress Sanaipei Tande performing on stage has ignited a wave of reactions online, with fans and critics alike weighing in on her appearance and energy.

Known for her powerful vocals and timeless beauty, Sanaipei, who has long been admired by media personality, Maina Kageni, seemed noticeably different during her latest performance.

Clad in a stylish yet modest outfit, she delivered a soulful set, but many couldn't help but comment on what they described as signs that "age is catching up" with the once-youthful sensation.

Social media was flooded with mixed reactions, with some users defending her natural aging process while others were quick to draw comparisons to her earlier years in the limelight.

Watch the video.

Age seems to have caught up with MAINA KAGENI’s crush, SANAIPEI TANDE - Latest video of her on stage sets tongues wagging pic.twitter.com/VTedEocOWg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2025

