GEOFFREY MOSIRIA exposes an ice cream vendor who has been selling ice creams laced with addictive substances to school kids in Kilimani (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, raided an ice cream joint in Kilimani and exposed the vendor for selling ice creams laced with highly addictive substances to school kids.
The vendor has been operating next to a school along Riara
Road, Kilimani.
A bottle of Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection, a powerful anesthetic commonly used in
hospitals was recovered.
Read Mosiria’s
statement.
Today, I responded to a complaint about
an ice cream vendor operating next to a school in Kilimani, along Riara Road.
The vendor has allegedly been selling ice cream to school-going children, which
is suspected to be laced with addictive substances.
As a result, some children have
reportedly exhibited unusual behavior such as appearing drunk, overly
hyperactive, or excessively sleepy when they return home.
Upon arriving at the scene, the vendor
had not yet arrived, but we discovered a used bottle and packaging of Ketamine
Hydrochloride Injection a powerful anesthetic commonly used in hospitals.
This is highly concerning, as we suspect
ketamine may be one of the substances being mixed into the ice cream sold to
children and other unsuspecting consumers. This is a grave matter.
We will continue to pursue this
individual and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken to safeguard the
health and wellbeing of our children.
EXPOSED ‼️— Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) May 16, 2025
