GEOFFREY MOSIRIA exposes an ice cream vendor who has been selling ice creams laced with addictive substances to school kids in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, raided an ice cream joint in Kilimani and exposed the vendor for selling ice creams laced with highly addictive substances to school kids.

The vendor has been operating next to a school along Riara Road, Kilimani.

A bottle of Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection, a powerful anesthetic commonly used in hospitals was recovered.

Today, I responded to a complaint about an ice cream vendor operating next to a school in Kilimani, along Riara Road. The vendor has allegedly been selling ice cream to school-going children, which is suspected to be laced with addictive substances.

As a result, some children have reportedly exhibited unusual behavior such as appearing drunk, overly hyperactive, or excessively sleepy when they return home.

Upon arriving at the scene, the vendor had not yet arrived, but we discovered a used bottle and packaging of Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection a powerful anesthetic commonly used in hospitals.

This is highly concerning, as we suspect ketamine may be one of the substances being mixed into the ice cream sold to children and other unsuspecting consumers. This is a grave matter.

We will continue to pursue this individual and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our children.

