DRAMA as MOSIRIA separates drunk LESBIAN LOVERS who were fighting outside an entertainment joint in Nairobi (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded after Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria intervened and separated two intoxicated ladies, alleged to be lovers, who were fighting outside a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Mosiria stepping in to break up the heated altercation as stunned revellers watched the scuffle unfold.

The fight erupted over claims of infidelity - with one woman accusing her partner of cheating on her with a man.

Watch the video.

