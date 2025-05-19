EACC confirms recovery of evidence in probe targeting Governor NATEMBEYA over Ksh1.4 billion corruption scandal







Monday, May 19, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has confirmed the recovery of crucial evidence following a Monday morning raid at Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s residence.

According to the EACC, the operation targeted the Governor and four senior officials over alleged irregular procurement and fictitious payments amounting to Ksh1.4 billion during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

The probe centers around three major county projects: the rehabilitation of Kenyatta Stadium (Phase 1A), the construction of the Trans Nzoia County headquarters, and Tom Mboya Hospital.

Investigators believe Governor Natembeya may have influenced tender awards and received kickbacks through proxies.

“The Commission is investigating money laundering and accumulation of unexplained wealth by senior county officials involved in a broader scheme to conceal proceeds of crime,” the EACC stated.

The raid sparked tension outside the Governor’s Kitale home, as dozens of supporters clashed with police.

Some EACC vehicles were vandalized during the standoff.

The commission strongly condemned the incident, warning that obstructing officers during investigations is a criminal offence.

Addressing claims that the raid was politically motivated, EACC reaffirmed its independence and commitment to the rule of law.

“This act of hooliganism is unacceptable. The Commission operates within its constitutional mandate and will continue to execute its duties with professionalism and integrity,” the statement concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST