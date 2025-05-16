Negligence at Mama Lucy Hospital!! Family outraged after surgical bandages were left inside a mother’s body after surgery (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - The spouse of a woman who underwent a cesarean section at Mama Lucy Hospital has come forward with a distressing report of medical negligence that resulted in his wife suffering severe and prolonged pain after the operation, which forced them to seek further medical evaluation at a private facility where it was discovered that surgical bandages had been mistakenly left inside her body, leading to complications that required additional surgery and have placed an overwhelming financial burden on the family.

Following the initial surgery, the patient experienced intense pain whenever attempting to use the restroom, a symptom that persisted and worsened over time.

Concerned about her condition, the couple sought the expertise of a gynecologist who recommended a CT scan to identify the root cause of her discomfort.

The imaging, conducted at a reputable private medical center, revealed the presence of retained surgical materials inside the pelvic cavity, specifically, bandages that had been inadvertently left behind during the cesarean procedure at Mama Lucy Hospital.

This discovery explained the source of her pain and prompted urgent corrective surgery to remove the foreign objects.

Although the removal was successful and the patient is currently under medical care, the financial costs incurred have been substantial.

Efforts to engage the staff at Mama Lucy Hospital for accountability were reportedly met with denial, leaving the family grappling not only with health concerns but also with the burden of mounting medical expenses.

"Hi Nyakundi. I want you to share this news about Mama Lucy.

My wife gave birth at this hospital through CS. After the operation, she had complications. She could not go to the toilet without feeling pain. So we sought help from a gynaecologist who requested us to do a CT scan. We went for the scan and what we saw shocked us.

The doctors at Mama Lucy had left bandages inside her body. We had to look for options on how to remove them because they were the reason she could not respond to mother nature's calling without feeling pain. We went to Mama Lucy to hold them accountable but they refused the claims. Currently, she is admitted and the surgeries have been successful.

The bandages have been removed but the bill I have is overwhelming. I have to pay for it. Kindly highlight this story because I need the staff at Mama Lucy to be held accountable. Thank you,"

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi.