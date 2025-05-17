Former senior Government official drags Interior CS MURKOMEN to ICC over 2027 election outcome remarks







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Dr. Peter Mbae, the former Head of Government Delivery Services, over controversial remarks made on April 14th suggesting that President William Ruto would win the 2027 presidential election "under all circumstances."

In a formal petition to the ICC Prosecutor, Mbae described Murkomen’s statement as dangerous and reminiscent of rhetoric that led to Kenya’s 2007 post-election violence.

“We have sent a copy of this letter to the prosecutor of the ICC for prompt, immediate, and urgent intervention by the court to open an investigation on the Kenyan situation to prevent the possibility of a repeat of 2007 violence,” the letter reads.

Mbae emphasized that Murkomen’s reference to the 2007 elections during his speech further raised alarm over potential incitement and the undermining of democratic principles.

In a separate letter dated April 16th, Mbae also addressed the Ministry of Interior, condemning the remarks and seeking assurance from the Cabinet Secretary that the 2027 General Elections will be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

He stated that early action by the ICC could help prevent the escalation of political tensions and possible crimes against humanity ahead of the 2027 polls.

