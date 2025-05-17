Former senior Government official drags Interior CS MURKOMEN to ICC over 2027 election outcome remarks

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Dr. Peter Mbae, the former Head of Government Delivery Services, over controversial remarks made on April 14th suggesting that President William Ruto would win the 2027 presidential election "under all circumstances."
In a formal petition to the ICC Prosecutor, Mbae described
Murkomen’s statement as dangerous and reminiscent of rhetoric that led to
Kenya’s 2007 post-election violence.
“We have sent a copy of this letter to the prosecutor of the
ICC for prompt, immediate, and urgent intervention by the court to open an
investigation on the Kenyan situation to prevent the possibility of a repeat of
2007 violence,” the letter reads.
Mbae emphasized that Murkomen’s reference to the 2007
elections during his speech further raised alarm over potential incitement and
the undermining of democratic principles.
In a separate letter dated April 16th, Mbae also
addressed the Ministry of Interior, condemning the remarks and seeking
assurance from the Cabinet Secretary that the 2027 General Elections will be
conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
He stated that early action by the ICC could help prevent
the escalation of political tensions and possible crimes against humanity ahead
of the 2027 polls.
