Youth Affairs PS FIKIRINI JACOBS on the spot for refusing to pay a mobile phone vendor after purchasing two phones







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Youth Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Fikirini Jacobs is facing public backlash after being called out on social media for allegedly failing to pay a mobile phone vendor after purchasing two high-end smartphones.

The issue came to light through a post by X user Mwabili Mwagodi, who accused the youthful PS of defaulting on a deal involving two smartphones.

According to Mwagodi, Jacobs acquired the devices from a local vendor under a verbal agreement that payment would follow shortly but failed to honor the agreement.

The situation escalated when the vendor, after several unsuccessful attempts to reach the PS through both formal and informal channels, turned to social media for help.

According to Mwagodi, it was only after his public intervention on X that the PS finally paid the vendor.

The incident has stirred conversation online, with many questioning the ethics of public officials and their treatment of ordinary citizens.

